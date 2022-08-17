Eastland-Pearl City looks to get back to its winning ways with young core

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WIFR) - From 2006-2018, Eastland-Pearl City had missed the postseason just once. The Wildcatz won their only state title in 2014. However, it’s been an uphill battle since.

“You can’t look back. You just got to drive forward, bit by bit, look game to game. That’s all you got to worry about is game to game.”

EPC is coming off a 1-8 record, it’s worst season since 2005. It will take an all-in approach for the Catz this year, with only 15 players on varsity. The team will dress all of its sophomores as they do every year, but head coach Jared McNutt says they will also bring up five freshmen that he says have potential to play. The seniors are ready to turn the page and make a playoff push for the first time since 2018.

“In short terms, it’s improvement. Anything is up, but we’re expecting to do leaps and bounds better than we did last year.”

“These seniors are a real special group,” said McNutt. “Guys that have taken the leadership role seriously, and have a lot of guys following them. So, that’s really good to see.”

Eastland-Pearl City opens the season on the road against Lena-Winslow on Friday, August 26.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety checkpoint
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
Shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.
Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours-long standoff
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Rockford police say two people, including one juvenile suffered serious injuries during the...
Two hurt during S. 5th Street shooting in Rockford

Latest News

Stockton will try to prove that last year's 3-6 record was a blip on the radar.
Stockton ready to prove last season was an anomaly
FILE - Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in...
Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson
For the first time since 2019, Christian Life gears up for a full season of football.
Christian Life ready for first full season of football since 2019
South Beloit is coming off its first playoff appearance since winning state in 2002.
South Beloit primed for another playoff run