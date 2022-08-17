Eastland-Pearl City looks to get back to its winning ways with young core

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WIFR) - From 2006-2018, Eastland-Pearl City had missed the postseason just once. The Wildcatz won their only state title in 2014. However, it’s been an uphill battle since.

“You can’t look back. You just got to drive forward, bit by bit, look game to game. That’s all you got to worry about is game to game.”

EPC is coming off a 1-8 record, it’s worst season since 2005. It will take an all-in approach for the Catz this year, with only 15 players on varsity. The team will dress all of its sophomores as they do every year, but head coach Jared McNutt says they will also bring up five freshmen that he says have potential to play. The seniors are ready to turn the page and make a playoff push for the first time since 2018.

“In short terms, it’s improvement. Anything is up, but we’re expecting to do leaps and bounds better than we did last year.”

“These seniors are a real special group,” said McNutt. “Guys that have taken the leadership role seriously, and have a lot of guys following them. So, that’s really good to see.”

Eastland-Pearl City opens the season on the road against Lena-Winslow on Friday, August 26.

