New Tom and Jerry’s location to open in Loves Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park is expanding, with a new Tom and Jerry’s expected move into the area. For owner Bob Grottke, the decision to open this location is backed by years of planning.

“I spent with my team a lot of time, looking at the car counts in the area, the traffic flow, the business growth in the area, what people buy in the area and most importantly, what’s missing in the area,” he said.

Through this research he noticed the city was lacking a few items his business could supply.

“There’s nowhere really for a hot dog, Italian beef sandwiches, ribs, gyros,” he told 23 News.

The new restaurant’s location will be built from scratch, costing more than $3 million. Grottke says this costs more due to inflation, but Loves Park is so business-friendly, it made the decision easy.

“They’ve been very helpful, I’ve been doing this for 30 years and probably one of the easiest and smoothest transitions to build a restaurant,” Grottke said.

According to Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, supporting these businesses is not just good for those workers, but good for the city. He says it’s especially helpful right after the pandemic, as the city has no municipal property tax.

“Getting these businesses into town obviously increases our revenue through sales tax and that’s what we need to do,” Jury said.

Grottke hopes to have the new location open by the end of the year. One of the main pulls was the need for delivery. Tom and Jerry’s delivers independently, and it was hard for workers to make it to the Loves Park area prior to the announcement of this new location. It will be situated near the Blain’s Farm and Fleet on Riverside Blvd.

