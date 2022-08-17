Flinn Middle School hosting Sixth Grade Boot Camp

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Incoming middle schoolers make a stop at Flinn Middle School ahead of the big first day of classes as the eager pre-teens are shipped off to boot camp to prepare for the next level of their young education.

Flinn hosts its third annual sixth grade booth camp this week from Monday - Thursday.

Students get the chance to meet their teachers and new friends.

“Just basic things like being a nice friend, how to meet new friends cuz you know we have five different schools coming to our middle school so it’s a lot of new people to meet too” says Eighth Grade Assistant Principal Brandie Fago

After doing basic training virtually the first year with 30 students attending, that number has tripled this year with nearly 100 students involved in the in-person boot camp.

The goal is to put some of those first day jitters to rest.

“I was pretty excited if this is just the boot camp I hope school will be even more fun when it starts” says incoming Sixth Grader Brody Swanson.

