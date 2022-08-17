Authorities investigating human remains at Lake Mead; 5th such discovery this year

Officials in Southern Nevada said another set of human remains were found this week at Lake Mead. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities are investigating reports of human remains found at Lake Mead earlier this week.

Officials with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area said they are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found at about 8 p.m. on Monday at Swim Beach.

According to KVVU, rangers set up a perimeter to recover the remains from the lake with help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team. The Clark County medical examiner was also contacted.

Authorities were reportedly called to the same area earlier this month to investigate another set of remains at Swim Beach.

Lake Mead officials have reported four different discoveries of remains found at the lake so far this year. The Clark County Coroner’s office said two of the partial sets might belong to the same person.

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead. (Source: KVVU)

Lake Mead’s water level has plummeted due to recent drought conditions in the southwest.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety checkpoint
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
Shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.
Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours-long standoff
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Rockford police say two people, including one juvenile suffered serious injuries during the...
Two hurt during S. 5th Street shooting in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
Ruling clears Biden’s 2021 pause on new oil, gas leases
Stockton 2022 football season preview
Stockton 2022 football season preview
Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge...
Amber Alert canceled; 7-year-old Texas girl found safe
Photo of social media
Police caution first day of school posts on social media