33-year-old Rockford man identified, charged after standoff, shooting

Brown is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police have identified and charged the suspect connected with an hours-long standoff after a shooting incident Tuesday.

Geround Brown, 33, of Rockford faces seven charges including aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the front yard of a residence in the 500 block of College Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived on scene, police located a 16-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, another gunshot victim, a 34-year-old female, was located in a residence in the 400 block of S. 5th Street.

The woman, who was known to Brown, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and was also treated for her injuries.

During the investigation, Brown was determined as a suspect in the shootings. He was later located inside a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.

After an almost five-hour stand-off, Brown surrendered peacefully to police. He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

