Tuesday to be ninth straight day with below normal temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say August’s been a streaky month in the Stateline weather-wise would be an understatement.

After starting the month with seven consecutive days of above normal temperatures, we’ve since strung together eight straight days of below normal temperatures, giving our air conditioners a lengthy break.

That streak’s to continue Tuesday, though there are clear improvements that are to be noted. It’s been a rather cloudy stretch of late, with the exception of a few hours of filtered sunshine here or there. There’s confidence that Tuesday’s to feature more in the way of sunshine, though winds will again blow off of Lake Michigan, likely keeping temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday appears to be another copy and paste day in the weather department. Generous sunshine is again likely, being filtered at times by a few fair weather clouds from time to time. Once again, temperatures should top out in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Overall, temperatures look to be extremely consistent, not only this week, but quite likely beyond. Temperatures, for the most part, are to be near or slightly below normal throughout the next ten days, with Friday featuring the best chance to record a high temperature slightly above normal.

With these projections in place, it seems extremely unlikely we’ll register a 90° anytime soon, a further illustration of just how anomalous this Summer’s been. After piling up 15 days of 90° heat in May and June, we’ve only managed four such days in July and the first half of August, typically our hottest months of the year.

For a summer that started out as hot as it did, we have been really fortunate not to have seen the heat continue into what's usually our hottest months of the year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it’s premature to say we’re done with such heat for the season, it’s fair to assume that this year’s worst heat may very well be behind us.

