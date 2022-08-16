South Beloit primed for another playoff run

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may have been a surprising season to some, South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow never waivered in his belief that the Sobos could make the playoffs. Now they’re primed to do it again.

South Beloit is coming off its first postseason appearance since winning state in 2002. The Sobos went 6-5 in Morrow’s first year at the helm. Morrow believes the team will get off to a fast start this season. He says the team is way ahead of where they were a year ago as far as understanding concepts and expectations.

“It’s making more people interested in coming in because we’re starting to become a winning team. After we made playoffs last year, it made a big difference here.”

South Beloit returns plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball, including senior Leorence Kostka. They say they’ll be a team to watch out for.

“The crowds here, they just started talking about South Beloit. After 20 years not winning, not even being in the playoffs, and then boom, that’s how South Beloit started getting recognized.”

With more teams joining the 8-Player ranks, teams in the north have been split into two divisions (North 1 & North 2). South Beloit will be in North 1. Three of the Sobos’ five losses last year came against schools that will be in North 2.

“Their sites are set to go even deeper in the playoffs. Maybe a state championship, we’ll see. We don’t like to put a ceiling on what we can do and what we can achieve.”

South Beloit opens the season at home against River Ridge on Friday, August 26.

