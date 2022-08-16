Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after police say a woman attempted to stab him in his apartment.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old male who told police that he discovered an unknown female inside his apartment. The man told officers that when he confronted the woman, she cut him and sprayed him with mace, then took off.

The suspect is described as a black female, 5′5″, 140 lbs., and is still at large. The man was treated at a local hospital for a small cut on his wrist.

