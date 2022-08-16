Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference from September 21 - 23.

The conference will be at Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford.

Around 300 professionals from across the state and region will be attending.

Mayor Tom McNamara will be giving a speech and attendees will be able to explore the city with a guided tour.

The sites that will be visited are the Chicago Rockford International Airport and the FedEx distribution hub.

The conference will be focused on transportation, economic development and land use planning topics like freight, public transit, complete streets and project delivery.

