Polo Marcos look to earn third state title in eight-player football

POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking the eight-player title home in 2021, Polo Head Coach Ted Alston and the Marcos look to go back-to-back.

“I feel really good about our chances, again our schedule’s real tough and I think the competition this year is even going to be tougher for us but that’s what the great thing about football is that we’ll see what happens here in the next couple of weeks,” Alston said.

“We know we have some tough competition, but we think we can take them on and we feel really confident in our team right now, (we have) a lot of talent and as long as we work on our fundamentals and have those done I think we’ll do really well this year” OG/DL Waylon Harris said.

The Marcos will have to do it without many of the 2021 starters but the team is confident in their depth this year.

“I think we’re going to be lucky this year where we can have a lot of kids that can go one way, lot of kids that’ll be defense only or offense only, and I think that’s really good for an eight-man program to have, we did that a little bit last year and we saw how that turned out and I think it’ll be good for us,” QB/DE Cayden Webster said.

While the focus is on winning in 2022, the buzz at Polo’s camp revolves around a large freshman group and what it means for the program in years to come.

“Sometimes you hear bad stories about kids hazing and all that stuff and that doesn’t happen here, our kids are really good to the younger kids because they’re smart enough to realize that without them there won’t be a program in the future,” Alston said.

“There’s been a lot of changes, at the start the freshmen were really nervous to even talk to us varsity players, they were by themselves in the weight room all the time, never really talked and now they’re all right next to us and they’re good friends with us and everything,” RB/CB Brock Soltow said.

