AVOID THE AREA: Barricaded subject on S. 4th street

Rockford police say the suspect is connected with Tuesday’s shooting investigation.
Law enforcement strategize Tuesday during a standoff with a shooting suspect on S. 5th Street...
Law enforcement strategize Tuesday during a standoff with a shooting suspect on S. 5th Street in Rockford.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford.

Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Photo of the restaurant
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder

Latest News

The Dixon Theatre
$1.2M awarded to Historic Dixon Theatre group for building restoration
Sobriety checkpoint
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
Boil order.
Orangeville School District moves first day of school due to boil order
Rockford police say two people, including one juvenile suffered serious injuries during the...
Two hurt during S. 5th Street shooting in Rockford