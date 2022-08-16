AVOID THE AREA: Barricaded subject on S. 4th street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford.

Barricaded subject in the 300 block of S. 4th Street. Please avoid the area. More information will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 16, 2022

Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

