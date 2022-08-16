Police arrest barricaded subject on S. 4th street

Law enforcement strategize Tuesday during a standoff with a shooting suspect on S. 5th Street...
Law enforcement strategize Tuesday during a standoff with a shooting suspect on S. 5th Street in Rockford.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford.

Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

