Overdose Awareness Month Events

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Live R.E.A.L Foundation will be hosting three events in August to bring awareness to deaths due to overdoses.

The first event is an awareness and fundraiser on the Drug Enforcement Agency’s first ever National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness day on August 21. It will take place at MOD Pizza long West Lane Road, Machesney Park. 20% of food sales will be donated when the code “MOD8839″ is used in-person or online.

The second is International Overdose Awareness day Memorial and Resource event on August 31, located at Settler’s Park in Rockton during the Rockton River Market from 5 to 8 p.m.

The final event is the 1st annual benefit concert, “Rockin’ for Live R.E.A.L” on September 24 at District Bar and Grill. The concert will feature Sunset Strip, the 80′s Hairband Tribute. In addition, there will be a silent auction, raffles, and an 80′s “Jammin’ Glam” outfit contest.

More info can be found at the Live R.E.A.L Foundation website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
Photo of the restaurant
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
Blake Streeb (right), 30, is charged in the beating death of Michael Reay (left), 25.
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death

Latest News

Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated domestic battery of a...
Ogle County man sentenced to five years.
The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 IDOT Fall Conference.
Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference
Photo of Art Deli 815 t-shirt
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
After a hot start to the summer, heat has been hard to come by for the past month and a half.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/15/2022