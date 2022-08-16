Overdose Awareness Month Events

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Live R.E.A.L Foundation will be hosting three events in August to bring awareness to deaths due to overdoses.

The first event is an awareness and fundraiser on the Drug Enforcement Agency’s first ever National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness day on August 21. It will take place at MOD Pizza long West Lane Road, Machesney Park. 20% of food sales will be donated when the code “MOD8839″ is used in-person or online.

The second is International Overdose Awareness day Memorial and Resource event on August 31, located at Settler’s Park in Rockton during the Rockton River Market from 5 to 8 p.m.

The final event is the 1st annual benefit concert, “Rockin’ for Live R.E.A.L” on September 24 at District Bar and Grill. The concert will feature Sunset Strip, the 80′s Hairband Tribute. In addition, there will be a silent auction, raffles, and an 80′s “Jammin’ Glam” outfit contest.

More info can be found at the Live R.E.A.L Foundation website.

