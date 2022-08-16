Orangeville School District moves first day of school due to boil order

The first day of school for K-12 will be Friday, August 19 and the first day of school for PK will be Monday, Aug. 22.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville School District is pushing back the first day of school due to a boil order in the Village of Orangeville.

District officials spoke with the Stephenson County Health Department and were advised they cannot use the water in any way for the next two days, impacting things like handwashing, dishwashing and drinking fountains.

The district says they would not be equipped to keep students safe under these conditions and decided to cancel school on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18. The first day of school for K-12 will be Friday, August 19 and the first day of school for PK will be Monday, Aug. 22.

To see the full statement from the district, please click here.

