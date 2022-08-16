Ogle County man sentenced to five years.

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Convicted criminal Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bradley was found guilty of one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery of a child by a jury back on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The charges come after a child was treated for injuries at a hospital in February 2018.

The Rochelle Police Department conducted an investigation and Bradley was developed as a suspect.

