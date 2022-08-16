Ogle County man sentenced to five years.

Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated domestic battery of a...
Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated domestic battery of a child back on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Convicted criminal Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bradley was found guilty of one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery of a child by a jury back on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The charges come after a child was treated for injuries at a hospital in February 2018.

The Rochelle Police Department conducted an investigation and Bradley was developed as a suspect.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
Photo of the restaurant
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
Blake Streeb (right), 30, is charged in the beating death of Michael Reay (left), 25.
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death

Latest News

Overdose Awareness Month Events
The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 IDOT Fall Conference.
Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference
Photo of Art Deli 815 t-shirt
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
After a hot start to the summer, heat has been hard to come by for the past month and a half.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/15/2022