Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday

(WIFR) - End-of-summer plans are expected to ramp up through Labor Day weekend, prompting the Rockford Police Department in partnership with the Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to monitor impaired driving and help save lives.

Starting August 19, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will be underway through the early-morning hours of Sept. 6.

During this period, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts focused on impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers.

Officers highlight the importance of assigning a designated sober driver in the case of planned alcohol consumption - making sure friends or family members don’t drive impaired during celebrations.

If you’re hosting, make sure all your guests designate a sober driver in advance or arrange ridesharing or another sober ride home. Also, prepare food and non-alcoholic beverages so that alcohol isn’t the main focus of the celebration.

Those who plan to imbibe can use these tips to avoid causing serious harm on the road:

Ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab/ride share, or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

Don’t let friends leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.

Always buckle up – it is your best defense in a crash.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.