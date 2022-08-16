Hiawatha looks to build off 2021 playoff appearance

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hawks are looking to build off their first year under head coach Nick Doolittle with two main goals in mind.

“I’m looking forward to as a whole team a winning season for us and shoot for another round of the playoffs and look forward to another winning season,” Senior Caleb Brantley said.

Doolittle sees a bond forming between upperclassmen and new players which is important for the two-man Hiawatha staff.

“That helps a lot, our seniors need to step up and help the younger kids out as much as they can, like you said we got two guys right now (on staff) so it gets a little tough at times but having those more experienced kids this year definitely helps out a little bit with but yeah it’s exciting to see our older kids step up and help the younger kids,” Doolittle said.

“A goal for us is having a higher seed in the playoffs for sure, I think a successful run in the playoffs is something to shoot for sure, last year making playoffs was great and we had a tough battle in the first round but I liked how we played last year and I think that’s going to build some momentum to carry into the season,” Doolittle said.

