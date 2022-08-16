Christian Life ready for first full season of football since 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a minute since we saw Christian Life on a football field. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Eagles are once again ready to take flight on Friday nights.

Christian Life gets ready for its first full season of football since 2019. The Eagles didn’t play during the COVID-shortened spring and had its season last fall canceled. They did, however, pick up six exhibition games. For many, it was their first time playing football at all.

“When you come out and they’re wondering whether or not you’re going to have a season, a lot of guys don’t want to play,” said head coach Lance Vistine.

In 2021, Vistine took over the program as head coach a week into the school year. It was his first time coaching at the high school level.

“If they’re athletes, and they’re going well I don’t know. They haven’t seen me as a coach, they don’t know what’s happening, they don’t know what’s going on. They’re going, well we’re not ready to get back in. So, hopefully we built some momentum with the guys that we have.”

He said he studied a lot of film and connected with coaches throughout the state to talk schemes and player development. He knows it’s going to be a rebuilding year.

“We got really good, strong leadership. A couple of the guys you see, great leadership. So, hopefully, they can talk to a couple of guys, get them out here. If we pick up a couple more, we’re going to be doing great. So, I think now that they’ve seen it, see us be able to be successful on the field, hopefully that will encourage a few of them to come out and play.”

Christian Life opens the season on the road at Hiawatha on Friday, August 26.

