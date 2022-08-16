Beloit faces attempted murder charges in Janesville shooting

Investigators say they found heroin, cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana in Nathan Williams car...
Investigators say they found heroin, cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana in Nathan Williams car when they arrested him Monday.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit man is arrested Monday and charged with an early Sunday morning shooting in Janesville. Investigators believe 41-year-old Nathan Williams shot at a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road, as the victim was making a 9-1-1 call against him. The woman was treated for non life threatening injuries.

When Williams was arrested police say they found mushrooms, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in his car. He’s currently in the Rock County jail facing a laundry list of charges include attempted first degree murder, substantial battery while armed; as well as numerous drug possession charges.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
Photo of the restaurant
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
Blake Streeb (right), 30, is charged in the beating death of Michael Reay (left), 25.
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death

Latest News

Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated domestic battery of a...
Ogle County man sentenced to five years.
Overdose Awareness Month Events
The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 IDOT Fall Conference.
Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference
Photo of Art Deli 815 t-shirt
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community