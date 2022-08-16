Beloit faces attempted murder charges in Janesville shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit man is arrested Monday and charged with an early Sunday morning shooting in Janesville. Investigators believe 41-year-old Nathan Williams shot at a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road, as the victim was making a 9-1-1 call against him. The woman was treated for non life threatening injuries.

When Williams was arrested police say they found mushrooms, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in his car. He’s currently in the Rock County jail facing a laundry list of charges include attempted first degree murder, substantial battery while armed; as well as numerous drug possession charges.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.