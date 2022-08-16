AVOID THE AREA: Two hurt in S. 5th Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile male and an adult female sustained serious injuries Tuesday in a shooting near the 400 block of S. 5th Street in Rockford.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue to avoid the aforementioned area while we continue our investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 16, 2022

Police initially tweeted about the incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Shooting investigation in the 400 block of S. 5th Street. Please avoid the area as we continue to investigate. Further details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 16, 2022

