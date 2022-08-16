AVOID THE AREA: Two hurt in S. 5th Street shooting
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile male and an adult female sustained serious injuries Tuesday in a shooting near the 400 block of S. 5th Street in Rockford.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue to avoid the aforementioned area while we continue our investigation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 16, 2022
Police initially tweeted about the incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Shooting investigation in the 400 block of S. 5th Street. Please avoid the area as we continue to investigate. Further details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 16, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
