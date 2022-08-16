AVOID THE AREA: Two hurt in S. 5th Street shooting

(Shooting file (MGN) (WVVA News))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile male and an adult female sustained serious injuries Tuesday in a shooting near the 400 block of S. 5th Street in Rockford.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Police initially tweeted about the incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

