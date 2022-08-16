AVOID THE AREA: Rockford police investigate shooting on S. 5th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Limited information has been released about a shooting investigation Tuesday in the 400 block of S. 5th Street.

Police tweeted about the incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Shooting investigation in the 400 block of S. 5th Street. Please avoid the area as we continue to investigate. Further details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 16, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

