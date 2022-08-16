AVOID THE AREA: Rockford police investigate shooting on S. 5th Street

(Shooting file (MGN) (WVVA News))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Limited information has been released about a shooting investigation Tuesday in the 400 block of S. 5th Street.

Police tweeted about the incident around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

