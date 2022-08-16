Agenda set for 2022 IDOT Conference in Rockford

The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 IDOT Fall Conference.
The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 IDOT Fall Conference.(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Regional transportation professionals have much to look forward to at the upcoming Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference

Topics on transportation, economic development, and land use planning such as safety, accessibility and equity are on the agenda for the 2022 conference, which will be held September 21 through 23 at the Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford.

Talks by IDOT’s Secretary of Transportation, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Rochelle economic development director Jason Anderson, and several R1 staff members as well as breakout sessions are on the agenda. Sessions will address aviation, freight, greenways, emissions and public transit.

Around 300 professionals from all over are expected to visit the Forest City for the conference. Attendees will be able to explore the city through a guided tour to sites such as the Chicago Rockford International Airport and the FedEx distribution hub.

Current event sponsors include Fehr Graham, Project First Rate and Midland States Bank. Additional sponsorship and vendor exhibition opportunities are available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of First Midwest Group
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
College grads
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
Handgun
Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
Fatal crash
Indiana truck driver dies in crash along I-88 in Whiteside County
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Jackson, Mississippi, residents must travel to find clean water to bring home.
Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems
Royal Blue General Store in Stillman valley comes back
Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
IDPH reports first West Nile Virus death of 2022.
IDPH reports first West Nile Virus death of 2022