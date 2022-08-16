Agenda set for 2022 IDOT Conference in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Regional transportation professionals have much to look forward to at the upcoming Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference

Topics on transportation, economic development, and land use planning such as safety, accessibility and equity are on the agenda for the 2022 conference, which will be held September 21 through 23 at the Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford.

Talks by IDOT’s Secretary of Transportation, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Rochelle economic development director Jason Anderson, and several R1 staff members as well as breakout sessions are on the agenda. Sessions will address aviation, freight, greenways, emissions and public transit.

Around 300 professionals from all over are expected to visit the Forest City for the conference. Attendees will be able to explore the city through a guided tour to sites such as the Chicago Rockford International Airport and the FedEx distribution hub.

Current event sponsors include Fehr Graham, Project First Rate and Midland States Bank. Additional sponsorship and vendor exhibition opportunities are available.

