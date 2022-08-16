Adult hearing aids to be sold without a prescription later this fall

(WIFR) - Millions of Americans who use hearing aids may soon be able to buy them over-the-counter, possibly at a cheaper rate.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the OK for moves for adult hearing aids to be sold over the counter without a prescription. It’s a move that experts say will give some long-sought relief to people frustrated over expensive devices and exams.

The FDA says this could help millions of adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. Organizations like the Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging offer grants for some of its clients to help pay for services but that only covers a fraction of the total cost.

“We have a lot of clients come in needing hearing aids can’t afford them looking for grants to help cover them. We do what we can, but unfortunately, our grants are very limited and with the number of people especially as they’re aging, needing hearing aids, we just can’t do it for everybody,” says Client Service Coordinator Jennifer Snow.

People will likely be able to buy hearing aids online and in retail stores starting in October. Again, they won’t need to see a doctor or have a prescription.

Currently, some hearing aids can cost around $5,000 and often aren’t covered by some health plans including Medicaid.

