$1.2M awarded to Historic Dixon Theatre group for building restoration

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds will support the performing arts in Dixon, Ill.

The grant, awarded by The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), be used to renovate the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre at 114 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon- attracting touring groups, performers and economic revenue to the Sauk Valley.

The EDA investment will be matched with $300,000 in local funds and is expected to provide 75 jobs, and generate $250,000 in private investment.

“The Historic Dixon Theatre is one of our state’s overlooked treasures,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am thankful the federal government prioritized funding for its renovation, building on my administration’s Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital program – a $50 million effort to revitalize Main Streets across the state. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Dixon to enjoy this historic venue in the near future and encourage travelers to take additional time to explore all of the exciting destinations the state of Illinois has to offer.”

This project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.