Why you’ll find painted rocks at Rockford’s UW Health Cancer Center

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man who lost his mother to cancer earlier this year honors his mom’s memory by providing inspiration and kindness to those going through a similar battle.

Alex Harvey’s family started painting rocks in the Guilford Country Club Estates neighborhood and they just couldn’t stop. With the help of their neighbors, they painted 162 rocks. Harvey thought they could be put to best put to use by lining the area in front of the UW Health SwedishAmerican Cancer Center, saying his mom had so many great things to say about the center and knew others may be able to benefit from positive affirmation.

“We started painting rocks in the neighborhood. We’d place them out for others to see, we would put like cartoon characters and positive messages. Just for others to see, to you know, hopefully brighten their day. So that’s what we’re doing here too. We hope to brighten their day as they’re walking in for a treatment,” said Harvey.

