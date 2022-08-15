Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items

PHOTO: An assortment of household items; Credit: USMC, https://bit.ly/3Ak7TbX
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility.

Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:

  • Automotive fluids
  • Flammables: gasoline, kerosene, oil, transmission fluid, anti-freeze (items used in a garage)
  • Fluorescent bulbs, CFL bulbs
  • Paints and stains (oil-based only)
  • Peanut and other cooking oils
  • Over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and insulin (no sharps)
  • Solvents and strippers
  • Thermostats
  • Mercury
  • Nickel-cadmium, lithium ion, nickel-metal hydride and small lead acid batteries
  • Passenger vehicle tires (maximum of 4 per day)

Items temporarily unaccepted:

  • Pesticides and fertilizers
  • Lawn chemicals
  • Aerosol cans
  • Asbestos materials
  • Household cleaners, drain openers and pool chemicals
  • Unknown hazardous substances

The city of Rockford recommends that the items be used appropriately or stored in a controlled environment until full collection operations resume. Anyone with questions about a certain disposal item can email sanitation@rockfordil.gov or call 779-348-7425.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Center is at 3333 Kishwaukee Street and is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

