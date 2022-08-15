Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility.

Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:

Automotive fluids

Flammables: gasoline, kerosene, oil, transmission fluid, anti-freeze (items used in a garage)

Fluorescent bulbs, CFL bulbs

Paints and stains (oil-based only)

Peanut and other cooking oils

Over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and insulin (no sharps)

Solvents and strippers

Thermostats

Mercury

Nickel-cadmium, lithium ion, nickel-metal hydride and small lead acid batteries

Passenger vehicle tires (maximum of 4 per day)

Items temporarily unaccepted:

Pesticides and fertilizers

Lawn chemicals

Aerosol cans

Asbestos materials

Household cleaners, drain openers and pool chemicals

Unknown hazardous substances

The city of Rockford recommends that the items be used appropriately or stored in a controlled environment until full collection operations resume. Anyone with questions about a certain disposal item can email sanitation@rockfordil.gov or call 779-348-7425.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Center is at 3333 Kishwaukee Street and is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.