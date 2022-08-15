Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week-long sewer repair project begins Monday, August 15.

Sterling Drive between Guilford and Abbotsford roads will be closed until the end of the day Friday, August 19 for work by the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority.

Traffic control measures will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or use alternative routes if possible.

