Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive

Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week-long sewer repair project begins Monday, August 15.

Sterling Drive between Guilford and Abbotsford roads will be closed until the end of the day Friday, August 19 for work by the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority.

Traffic control measures will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or use alternative routes if possible.

