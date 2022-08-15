Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab

A regular at a Belvidere restaurant has a history of paying for random customers’ bills, no matter the amount.
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness contribute to life in a big way, and one anonymous patron has been spreading kindness by picking up the tab for strangers.

“It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt.

Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy attending Coaches Corner, S. State Street in Belvidere, for their steak dinners. Normally, Ahrendt’s fiancé, Brian Cerasa, orders a steak dinner but this time their son Jake Cerasa, 9, did too.

The total amount of both steak dinners plus Ahrendt’s dinner averaged $90, and with tip, more than $100.

“To me, this wasn’t just a small random act of kindness. I mean that was quite generous,” she said.

While they were prepared to pay the amount, an anonymous customer intervened and covered their bill for them. When Jackie asked who paid the bill, her waiter said the person is a regular, and will choose at random a customer’s bill to cover. They prefer to be anonymous and let their act of kindness speak for itself.

“Very unexpected and surprising at first and then it makes you kind of really take a step back and feel humbled,” she said.

Five weeks into recovery from a major surgery that forced her away from work, Jackie says this act of kindness meant a lot during a time when finances are troubling.

Other food places like Starbucks and Culver’s have also witnessed random acts of kindness.

“It’s so much fun because it can just be like a rainy day and somebody can just like offer to pay for the car behind them and it just keeps going from there,” said Anita Keo, a shift supervisor at Starbucks.

“That person came up that was payed for and just like, well this since kindness was spread towards me I want to spread it towards another person, and people just kept paying for the people behind them,” said Ashley Trotter, an employee at Culver’s.

While times can be tough, it’s important to remember the small things can matter most.

“You should always find some positive throughout your day you know, cause ain’t no tellin’ when you might leave this earth,” said Jacob Holliman, an employee at Culver’s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Blake Streeb (right), 30, is charged in the beating death of Michael Reay (left), 25.
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death

Latest News

Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive
Photo of the restaurant.
Family gets bill paid
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
A summer that had started off so hot has really taken a turn for the cooler.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 8/14/2022