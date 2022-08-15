Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford.

815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening.

Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After leasing a spot on East State Street, Brinkley purchased the building at 116 S. Fairview Ave.

815 Blades will provide centrally located jobs for six other stylists with room for three more.

Mayor Tom McNamara and Alderman Frank Beach were on hand to help cut the ribbon at the new location.

Brinkley is excited about his new forever home on the Miracle Mile, a non-profit business district focused on bringing neighborhood businesses that help residents thrive in a vibrant community where all people can work, shop, dine and play.

