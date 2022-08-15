Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford

Bill Brinkley is overjoyed with his new location on S. Fairview Avenue in Rockford.
Bill Brinkley is overjoyed with his new location on S. Fairview Avenue in Rockford.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford.

815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening.

Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After leasing a spot on East State Street, Brinkley purchased the building at 116 S. Fairview Ave.

815 Blades will provide centrally located jobs for six other stylists with room for three more.

Mayor Tom McNamara and Alderman Frank Beach were on hand to help cut the ribbon at the new location.

Brinkley is excited about his new forever home on the Miracle Mile, a non-profit business district focused on bringing neighborhood businesses that help residents thrive in a vibrant community where all people can work, shop, dine and play.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
Photo of the restaurant
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
Blake Streeb (right), 30, is charged in the beating death of Michael Reay (left), 25.
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death

Latest News

Photo of Art Deli 815 t-shirt
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
After a hot start to the summer, heat has been hard to come by for the past month and a half.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/15/2022
Many improvements have been made to the downtown area.
Rockford leaders tout improvements to the city as we celebrate 815 day
The Illinois State Fair Senior Day took place on August 15, 2022.
Illinois launching community health care program for seniors