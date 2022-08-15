DuPec looks to build off 2021 breakout season

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - As the DuPec Rivermen enter the 2022 season, they’ll head into it in title defense mode after an 8-0 record in the NUIC earned them a conference title in 2021. The impressive record comes four seasons removed from a 1-8 finish in 2017 under Head Coach Tyler Hoffman in his first year.

Players are looking to build off the habits they built in last season’s successful campaign.

“We’ve been really pushing it this offseason and I think that’s going to help us bring it in the season,” senior lineman Max Rossow said.

“Keep at that energy up, put that work in in the offseason and keep people accountable and we make sure we’re always coming in every day with the ready to go attitude,” senior RB/LB Noah Musselman said.

Coach Hoffman said he’s looking to his players to be able to lead the team past the second round of the playoffs, after being knocked out by IC Catholic in the second round last season.

“Well I think it falls back on them, right, I think us as coaches can only do so much on the field but I think with those guys, we try to preach even though it may be shortlived not letting those groups down before you, even the first group that was 1-8, those guys went through some lean years, we’ve brought the program to a position now where the expectation is that we should be vying for a conference championship, making the playoffs, and making a nice push in the playoffs,” Hoffman said.

