DreamWorks’ ‘Madagascar the Musical Live!’ escapes to Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are coming to Rockford, Ill!

Join the crew as they break out of the New York Central Park Zoo and onto the stage in “Madagascar the Musical Live!”, Thursday, April 13 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 19 at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office before Labor Day, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center after Labor Day, or by phone at 815-968-5222.

Based on the DreamWorks movie, “Madagascar The Musical Live!” will have audiences of all ages cheering and dancing as our friends find themselves on an unexpected journey to King Julien’s Madagascar.

“Madagascar The Musical Live!” is produced by Red Tail Live and The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

