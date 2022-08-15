Cooler temperatures to remain in place Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past few days have had a bit of a fall-like feel to them in the Stateline, many would argue.

For a third straight day, temperatures in the Stateline failed to get out of the 70s, something that hasn’t happened since early June, and all signs point to the streak reaching four on Monday.

Temperatures Sunday were nearly ten degrees below normal in the Stateline.

Sunday was the third straight day below 80° in Rockford, the longest streak in more than two months.

It continues a trend that has seen heat largely avoid the area over the past month and a half. After registering 15 days of 90° heat in May and June, many were resigned to believe we were on track to experience a brutally hot summer. That’s been anything but the case this summer, as July and August have produced just four such days combined.

A summer that started off so hot has really struggled to find much heat for the past two months.

Clouds are to break partially overnight, and mixed sunshine is possible to filter through some cloudiness early in the day Monday.

Mixed sunshine is possible Monday morning.

Cloudiness is due back in by early to mid-afternoon Monday. That, combined with northeasterly winds persisting will keep temperatures in the 70s for a fourth consecutive day.

More clouds are due in during the afternoon hours Monday.

More in the way of sunshine is on the docket Tuesday. Still, winds are to blow off of Lake Michigan yet again, and while the thought here is that we’re to hit 80°, it far from guaranteed.

Much more sun is ahead Tuesday, though northeasterly winds are to keep temperatures from warming too much.

Thousands of Stateline kids are due back in school in the middle to latter stages of the week, and while it has often turned hot and steamy to coincide with the start of the school year, that won’t be the case this go-around. Temperatures are to remain rather seasonable through week’s end, and longer range projections suggest near to slightly below normal temperatures continuing here through the next ten days. That’s not to say we’re finished with heat for the year, though. Rather, it’s an indication that we just won’t need to fire up the A/C in the immediate future.

Near to slightly below normal temperatures will likely continue for the next week and a half.

