City of Rockford drafts preliminary boundary map, calls for input

Photo courtesy of the City of Rockford
Photo courtesy of the City of Rockford(City of Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shift in population recorded during the 2020 Census requires leaders of Rockford to adjust the boundaries of the current 14 wards.

The redistricting committee has recommended a preliminary redistricting map for consideration and public comment. After Friday, September 2, the committee will review and address any comments before voting on the approval of a final map.

A physical copy of the preliminary map is available in the Rockford City Hall lobby and at the East Branch, Montague Branch and the Hart Interim Branch of the Rockford Public Library.

The city is calling on residents to help in the process by emailing suggestions and concerns at redistrictingcommittee@rockfordil.gov, by mail to the mayor’s office or through the comment boxes available in city hall or the various branches of the library.

Before the next city election, Illinois law requires each ward to be nearly equal in population to ensure the “one person, one vote” principle of the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Photo of the restaurant
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
Blake Streeb (right), 30, is charged in the beating death of Michael Reay (left), 25.
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death

Latest News

PHOTO: An assortment of household items; Credit: USMC, https://bit.ly/3Ak7TbX
Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items
Painted rocks at UW Health Cancer Center in Rockford
Why you’ll find painted rocks at Rockford’s UW Health Cancer Center
Painted rocks at UW Health Cancer Center in Rockford
Inspirational rocks at UW Health SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive