BREAKING: Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America

Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GURNEE, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people have been shot in the parking lot at Six Flags, Great America theme park, according to our CBS affiliate in Chicago (WBBM). It happened around 8 pm, which is when the park closes on Sundays. Several ambulances have been called to the scene. Videos circulating on social media show park goers hiding in lines. It is unknown at this time status of the victims or if anyone is in custody.

WIFR will have more on air and on line when more developments are confirmed.

