Area gas prices fall for 9th straight week

(WBRC)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was another week of decline for gas prices in the region, and the average is now less than a dollar different than it was this time last year.

In Rockford, the average price for a gallon stands at $4.05, with the least expensive station posting a $3.48 price tag and the most expensive costing $5.23. Gas prices in the region at this time last year were at $3.23 per gallon.

The current national average is $3.92, down 63.7 cents from last month.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes.

