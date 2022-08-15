$106M in Rebuild Illinois grants headed to main streets near you

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday the latest 50 infrastructure projects to receive funding through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Multiple local endeavors, including the Times Theater Restoration project, were awarded up to $3 million in funding.

“The Times Theater has a special place in Rockford’s history, and thanks to a grant from Rebuild Illinois it will have a special place in our future as well,” said State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). “Revitalizing our downtown and its historic buildings is not just for entertainment: projects like this tell visitors and residents alike that Downtown Rockford will remain a catalyst for economic growth throughout the region.”

The largest Illinois community revitalization investment to date, grants awarded through the program include a variety of projects including restoration of historic buildings, parking and street improvements, construction or improvement of outdoor venues or plazas for public use, sustainability upgrades and structural repairs benefitting the larger community.

The state originally allocated $50 million in funding for this project in 2021. However, due to the high quality of applications and ongoing need, as well as the number of projects eligible for federal COVID relief funds, funding for the program increased by $56 million for a total of $106 million in investments benefiting 50 total communities. The increase in funding allowed the state to support an additional 29 community revitalization projects.

Local projects included in the downtowns and main streets program:

City of Rochelle for downtown parking construction and rehabilitation - $1,151,794

City of Rock Falls for the acquisition and redevelopment of the abandoned Micro Industries property - $2,200,717

City of Rockford for the Madison Street corridor reconstruction and utilities improvements - $2,087,966

GT Partners, LLC, for the Rockford historic Times Theatre renovation - $2,999,996

Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce for downtown Rock Island Revitalization project (multi-faceted) - $3,000,000

Village of Davis Junction for commercial development of land on Route 72 - $3,000,000

“With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about,” said Prtizker.

