Rockford Boxing Classic a big success at City Market Pavilion

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boxing as a sport has always been known as a spectacle. A big fight feel came to downtown Rockford at the City Market Pavilion.

Hundreds were in attendance Saturday night for the inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic. The event was free and most brought their own chairs to sit and watch the bouts. The outdoor boxing event was sanctioned by USA Boxing was put on by Rockford Patriots Boxing Club and Plus Seven Company. While it was a showcase for youth boxing in Rockford, it was also used as a fundraiser for Rockford Patriots Boxing Club.

A few local winners from the night’s card included Gavin Bernal, Osiel Flores, and Isabel Marquez. Marquez took part in the only female match.

“It feels great to box in front of my family, my friends, my teammates, and in my hometown,” said Bernal. “I love to put on a show for them. I was excited because I love when we get to fight at home in front of everyone I know. Because they don’t get to see me fight as much when I’m all over the country.”

The co-main event saw 2018 Auburn grad Angel Martinez make his return to the ring after four years. He beat Allen Terry of Luyando Boxing out of Champaign with a second round referee stoppage.

It was also a successful night for Rockford Police Department’s Cory Magnuson. He defeated Eamon O’Mahoney in the main event.

