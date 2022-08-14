Parade and festival held as part of the Rockford’s Forward for Fun Initiative

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The El Barrio Community Center in Rockford’s 11th Ward hosted a parade and festival Saturday as part of the city’s Forward for Fun initiative.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which isolated many people from their communities, the goal of the initiative is to bring together residents for new, fun events while also supporting local small businesses. After the parade, the festival was held at Keye-Mallquist Park.

Mayor Tom McNamara says, “The big key to this is getting people out and about in the community, getting them to different parts of the city that they don’t often frequent and letting them know that we have wonderful assets in all 14 wards of our community.”

