Ministry Restoration hosts annual backpack giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One church is making sure students in need across the region have the supplies necessary to get them started off right this school year.

The 13th Annual Backpack Giveaway hosted by Ministry Restoration helps give back to many elementary and middle school-aged kids across the Rockford region. Pastor Ruby Martin says the motto of the event is a little bit of love goes a long way and she hopes that love is something families can bring home with them.

Martin says, “We love each and everyone and this will make a better Rockford. Let the young folks know that we appreciate them and showing them love, not where they’re just coming just to pick up backpacks but having a memorable day, this is a festival for them.”

