Ministry Restoration hosts annual backpack giveaway

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One church is making sure students in need across the region have the supplies necessary to get them started off right this school year.

The 13th Annual Backpack Giveaway hosted by Ministry Restoration helps give back to many elementary and middle school-aged kids across the Rockford region. Pastor Ruby Martin says the motto of the event is a little bit of love goes a long way and she hopes that love is something families can bring home with them.

Martin says, “We love each and everyone and this will make a better Rockford. Let the young folks know that we appreciate them and showing them love, not where they’re just coming just to pick up backpacks but having a memorable day, this is a festival for them.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Large police presence reported at Horsman and Locust Street.
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara attends a baseball signing with the Rockford Peaches bat girls at...
Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain
One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
The 25-year-old Rockford woman was killed on Rockford’s west side three weeks ago.
Family, friends demand justice in killing of Kyesha Lee

Latest News

2018 Auburn grad Angel Martinez returned to the boxing ring for the first time in four years...
Angel Martinez returns to boxing ring
Rockford's Isabel Marquez wins her match in unanimous fashion at the Rockford Boxing Classic.
Rockford Boxing Classic
Ali
Ali Goodbye
Rockford Photo Club
Photo Club celebrates 75 years in the Stateline