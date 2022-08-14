Loves Park Ski Broncs athlete juggles busy summer

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Ski Broncs compete with the best in the country at the 47th annual Show Ski National Championships and for one of the athletes, this is just one part of their busy summer.

The show ski championships at Shorewood Park this weekend combines water skiing and choreographed acts to tell a story. For one Ski Broncs athlete, this isn’t the only thing keeping him busy this summer.

Camden Rosche is in his fifth season with the team. When he’s not putting in 30 hours of work a week in the water, he’s busy working at City Gear and preparing for his senior season with the Rockford Christian football team. A typical summer day for him is working at 6:30 in the morning, then going to football practice before he heads to ski practice. Rosche spends most of his time with the Ski Broncs given he is in eight of the 18 acts the team performs. So the ability to practice daily is vital to the team’s success.

“It’s very crucial because I’m a big part of the ski broncs. I’m always running during a show, and I’m always doing something so I got to be at practices to be able to do that every day.”

“I want everyone to be a part of whatever they can give them. We try to work it out with their jobs and their other commitments in life and take what they can give up. That way I have happy team members who are glad to be down here and happy to be a part of the team,” says Ski Broncs Show Director Wendy Seerup.

The Ski Broncs were scheduled to compete Saturday but a technical error earlier in the show pushed back their competition to Sunday morning at 7:20. They are among 14 teams across the country competing for a national championship.

