High school girls take part in preseason flag football training camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the fastest growing sports nationally at the high school level is girls flag football. In September, the Rockford Park District will kick off a new Northern Illinois Girls Flag Football League.

Games will be held at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park. Saturday, the park district held its first preseason camp. Roughly 30 high school girls came out and learned some new skills and drills from area coaches and some Rockford University football players. Women’s Flag Football is played at the World Games and could become an Olympic and professional sport soon.

“I like it. I like playing this,” said Onesti Agee, a participant from East High School. “I actually want to make a career playing this in the future. I pretty much like just being quarterback.”

“With our boys camps, we get up to 200 kids,” explained Nick Corrigan, Youth Sports Recreation Coordinator. “I think once girls see the opportunity, see that we’re actually doing it here in the Rockford area then, you know, they’ll be super excited. I’ve been to schools, the girls sign up for the information. They want to play flag football, they need to know it’s happening.”

