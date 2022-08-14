A dry and cooler pattern starts Sunday, continues into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we were monitoring the potential for storms, as forecast the atmosphere didn’t quite live up to its potential and only gave us some stray showers and isolated downpours. This came after some morning light rain for some. With a cold front on the move, we’ll get out of the humid air mass in place right now and it’ll be replaced with a drier and cooler one.

Before midnight, stray showers are likely for many spots but most of us will stay dry. The higher humidity levels and breaks in the clouds did give our atmosphere some instability. But with a strong cap (atmospheric lid) in place, it held and didn’t allow for severe storms to develop. But it did make for some very nice pictures of cloud structures in spots, like this one just west of Freeport.

This was taken just west of Freeport Saturday night. (Kristen Anderson)

Once the cold front slides through this evening, we’ll kick the higher dew points to the curb and get some cooler, refreshing Canadian air in here. The clouds will stick around overnight and for much of the day on Sunday and that will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. We’ll remain dry but Sunday will be breezy with a lake breeze gusting up to 20 or 25 miles per hour.

Then going into next week, it will be pretty much a rinse and repeat type of forecast. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80° are forecast Monday through Friday with each day having either mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies. Not to mention that the higher dew points for the most part will hold off so it’ll feel more comfortable outside.

Storm chances return to the forecast starting on Friday as we warm up just a smidge and turn a bit more active toward next weekend.

