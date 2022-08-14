Angel Martinez shines in his return to the boxing ring

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the youth of Rockford was on display at the Rockford Boxing Classic, one of the night’s co-main event’s featured the return of one of the best to ever step foot in the squared circle.

“I didn’t think it was going to hurt that much.”

After a four year hiatus from the sport, 2018 Auburn grad Angel Martinez returned to the boxing ring Saturday night.

“It was great getting back in there,” said Martinez. “Had to shake the cobwebs off the first round, but the second round I think it was great.”

“This isn’t the pros, where you just go find a tune-up fight,” explained Jimmy Goodman, owner of Rockford Patriots Boxing Club. “This wasn’t no tune-up fight where a guy just comes in and takes a paycheck. This team came in to beat him and they wanted to be the spoiler.”

After a close first round, Martinez kicked it into another gear, showing why he was USA Boxing’s 2017 Under Armour Youth Male Boxer of the Year and a former National Golden Gloves Champion.

“I knew I had to turn it up. I had to win the second and third no matter what,” said Martinez. “We caught him with a good right hook that dazed him a little bit and then just went for the kill after that.”

Martinez finished the bout with a second round technical knockout. He credited getting the band back together with Goodman, his former trainer.

“Jimmy’s the number one guy I want in my corner at all times. We’re like a dynamic duo in the ring. He tells me exactly what to do and 99% of the time it lands perfectly.”

“He’s matured into a bright young man, I’m real proud of him and I’m glad,” said Goodman. “I look at him like a little brother. I’m proud of him.”

As far as what’s next for Martinez now that he’s made his comeback, only time will tell.

“No limitations. I want to go as hard as I can and I just want to see what I can do.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
Large police presence reported at Horsman and Locust Street.
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara attends a baseball signing with the Rockford Peaches bat girls at...
Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain
One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
The 25-year-old Rockford woman was killed on Rockford’s west side three weeks ago.
Family, friends demand justice in killing of Kyesha Lee

Latest News

Osiel Flores has his hand raised after winning his boxing match with a referee stoppage.
Rockford Boxing Classic a big success at City Market Pavilion
High school girls take part in the first preseason training camp for the upcoming flag football...
High school girls take part in preseason flag football training camp
North Boone will look to make the playoffs for a fifth straight year.
North Boone turns to young core to lead team in 2022
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus jogs off the field at halftime of an NFL preseason...
Bears open preseason with 19-14 win over Chiefs