Angel Martinez shines in his return to the boxing ring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the youth of Rockford was on display at the Rockford Boxing Classic, one of the night’s co-main event’s featured the return of one of the best to ever step foot in the squared circle.

“I didn’t think it was going to hurt that much.”

After a four year hiatus from the sport, 2018 Auburn grad Angel Martinez returned to the boxing ring Saturday night.

“It was great getting back in there,” said Martinez. “Had to shake the cobwebs off the first round, but the second round I think it was great.”

“This isn’t the pros, where you just go find a tune-up fight,” explained Jimmy Goodman, owner of Rockford Patriots Boxing Club. “This wasn’t no tune-up fight where a guy just comes in and takes a paycheck. This team came in to beat him and they wanted to be the spoiler.”

After a close first round, Martinez kicked it into another gear, showing why he was USA Boxing’s 2017 Under Armour Youth Male Boxer of the Year and a former National Golden Gloves Champion.

“I knew I had to turn it up. I had to win the second and third no matter what,” said Martinez. “We caught him with a good right hook that dazed him a little bit and then just went for the kill after that.”

Martinez finished the bout with a second round technical knockout. He credited getting the band back together with Goodman, his former trainer.

“Jimmy’s the number one guy I want in my corner at all times. We’re like a dynamic duo in the ring. He tells me exactly what to do and 99% of the time it lands perfectly.”

“He’s matured into a bright young man, I’m real proud of him and I’m glad,” said Goodman. “I look at him like a little brother. I’m proud of him.”

As far as what’s next for Martinez now that he’s made his comeback, only time will tell.

“No limitations. I want to go as hard as I can and I just want to see what I can do.”

