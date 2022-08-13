Seasonable weekend ahead with a small rain chance Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday brought some relief in the temperature department as many spots didn’t even get out of the upper 60s due to the cloud cover and consistent showers. Saturday will act pretty similar but in spots, some thunder may be possible.

Tonight we’ll end the rain showers but the clouds will stick around with overnight lows in the lower 60s. It’ll be a good night to open windows and take advantage of more free A/C. Then on Saturday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for rain. An overwhelming majority of the day will remain dry. It will also be a tad warmer and on the breezy side as our winds shift.

Saturday calls for highs around 80° for most spots with a slight uptick in humidity levels. That uptick will be because our winds will come out of the south on Saturday and will gust between 25-30 miles per hour at times. The hit-or-miss rain chances exist for the daytime but those chances will go up toward the evening as a cold front marches through the region.

A rumble or two of thunder will be possible with these later Saturday but we’re thinking the best chances of seeing any storms will be well south of Rockford near I-80.

Sunday looks good with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° under mostly cloudy skies. Then for the work week, things look better in the sunshine department as skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy starting Monday with highs each day hovering around 80°. That’s a couple of degrees below normal but we’ll take the comfortable pattern.

This looks to last for the next week to ten days.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.