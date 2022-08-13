Rockford Christian hopes more experience in 2022 will help this season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Once you’ve hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up. That’s the plan over at Rockford Christian as the Royal Lions look to improve on a winless season a year ago.

Plenty of factors played into a down year for the Royal Lions. Two of the biggest were the lack of numbers and experience. Many of the players on the team hadn’t played tackle football. RC has eight seniors this year, including four-year starter Camden Roche.

Head coach Terry Gulley feels like he’s learned a few things as well going into his second year. He wants to see the team improve each week. They hope this summer will be the beginning of something new.

“We had a lot of freshman last year. I mean, it’s their first time either playing varsity football or just football in general,” said senior receiver Bjorn Carlson. “So I think, they all have a year under their belt, all the other returning players have another year, so we have more experience.”

“They’re going to have to buy in to what we’re teaching and they’re going to have to trust the man next to them,” said Gulley. “I tell them all the time, ‘Hey, you have one job to do and that’s your job.’ You can’t do the man’s job next to you or behind you. If you do that, you forget about your own job. So do your job, we’ll be fine.”

Rockford Christian opens the season at home against Rock Falls on Friday, August 26.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.