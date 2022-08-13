North Boone turns to young core to lead team in 2022

North Boone will look to make the playoffs for a fifth straight year.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - There are no preseason games to help get ready for the season in high school football. Each team has to rely on each other to make themselves better. North Boone will rely on a younger core in 2022.

The Vikings are coming off their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. North Boone nearly missed the playoffs, but reeled off three straight wins in the final three weeks of the regular season to qualify. Ryan Kelley is in his second year leading the program. He knows they still have work to do before their first game.

North Boone has only four seniors on the squad including quarterback Chandler Alderman. They know they’ll need a total team effort every night.

“It’s a very young group,” said senior receiver Ben Castillo. “We got four seniors out here. These juniors need to step up big this year. Even the four seniors, we need to step up big. Yeah, it’s a really young group coming in here.”

“I think it’s pretty unique,” explained Kelley. “This is my second year as the head coach but I was the JV coach before that so I’ve been coaching these guys since they were freshmen. It was a small class to begin with. We lost a few kids with transfers and moving and things like that. But, we’re really lucky to have those four, they’ve done a really nice job leading our team.”

North Boone opens the season Friday, August 26 at home against Rockford Lutheran.

