NIU’s Trayvon Rudolph to miss upcoming season after injuring his knee

Northern Illinois announced wide receiver and kick returner Trayvon Rudolph will miss the...
Northern Illinois announced wide receiver and kick returner Trayvon Rudolph will miss the upcoming season after suffering a non-contact knee injury in practice.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois will be without one of its top offensive and special teams weapons when the season kicks off next month. The Huskies announced Friday that sophomore wide receiver and kick returner Trayvon Rudolph will be out for the year after suffering a non-contact knee injury earlier this week.

Head coach Thomas Hammock released a statement;

“Obviously we feel for Trayvon for his 2022 season to end before it began due to a non-contact injury, and we will support him as he goes through the rehab process,” said Hammock. “In this program, we have a ‘next man up’ mentality with a focus on developing players and building quality depth. We have a talented group of receivers on this roster and look forward to seeing them take the opportunity to step up to help our offense.”

Rudolph was one of 13 Huskies named to Pro Football Focus’ 2022 Preseason All-MAC Team. In 2021, he was a Second Team All-MAC selection as both a receiver and kick returner. Last season led the team in receiving yards, all-purpose yards, and receiving touchdowns.

