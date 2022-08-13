Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene

Large police presence reported at Horsman and Locust Street.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil.

23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.

Lee was murdered back on July 23 in the same area. She was rushed from the scene to a nearby hospital but later died from gunshot wounds, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office said.

This is a breaking developing story. We will update you with all the information when we have it.

