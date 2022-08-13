Genoa-Kingston to hold each other accountable in 2022

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Cameron Davekos took over the Genoa-Kingston football program last year and led the Cogs to their first 10-win season since 2016. There’s no plans for a spoke in the wheel this season.

Genoa-Kingston hasn’t had a losing season since 2014. However, the players and coaches feel like they still have something to prove. The Cogs have had only two conference losses the past three seasons, both to Byron. G-K returns a lot of depth on the offensive and defensive line. It shut out its opponents five times last year, only allowing three teams to score double digits. While the cogs should be a tough out again in the Big Northern, the team isn’t easing up.

“I try to put a little theme on this year, just love each other,” said Davekos. “That could be tough love, in terms of accountability, making sure that everyone is doing their part. Nobody’s left behind and everybody is just playing for each other.”

“One of our goals here is to hold each other accountable,” explained senior quarterback Nolan Perry. “I think that’s the biggest part of getting better every day. If everyone out here is making sure you’re doing your job, while doing theirs, there’s nothing else we can ask for. So, just, getting on each other, but doing it in a positive, love each other type of way.”

Genoa-Kingston opens the season at home against Winnebago on Friday, August 26.

