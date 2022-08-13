Forward for Fun Initiative Parade and Festival in 11th Ward

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The El Barrio Community Center in the 11th ward will be hosting a parade and festival on August 13 as part of the city’s Forward for Fun initiative.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Seminary Street and 15th Avenue, followed by a free festival from noon to 8 p.m. at Keye-Mallquist Park.

After two years of a pandemic, which isolated many people from their communities, the goal of the Forward for Fun initiative is to bring together residents for new, fun events while supporting local small businesses.

